Aranda’s Expectations for Baylor’s Season Opener

WACO, TX — Baylor’s season opener is on Saturday against Texas State, marking their first game since December of 2020 – where they lost to Oklahoma State 42-3.

Dave Aranda knows exactly what he wants to see from his team, which is execution in all three phases of the game.

“Show a real strong identity, execute fundamental things,” Dave Aranda said. “And really establish a fastball, show that we can on offense, run the ball and have a play action pass game off of it, on defense push in the middle and set edges, tackle effectively on special teams, show great speed and edge. Those things are really foundational things and things that we’ve really been building and working on for quite a while.”