Aranda’s Method in Developing Players at Baylor

WACO TX — There’s an old saying in sports “you practice how you play” and it holds true for the Baylor Bears, as Dave Aranda preaches this method. Aranda develops his players to be game ready, for every possible situation they could see.

“To do it when it matters, to do it when it’s tough, that is when there’s a mastery of it,” Dave Aranda said. “I think when you get to that point, man, you reimagine what that position looks like. Right. And what the standard for that position is. And I think we’ve got guys that are in that space, that can take that step.”