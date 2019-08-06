Art Briles is Looking Forward to His New Opportunity in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Texas — Art Briles spoke to the media for about 15 minutes on Monday in Mount Vernon in the wake of his first practice as the Head Coach at Mount Vernon High School.

Briles was fired at Baylor in 2016 and released a written statement to the media before addressing the throng of reporters, and said he hopes he can teach these young kids some of the lessons he’s learned on his journey.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “If this is the last dance, I’m good with it, I was good with Italy being the last dance, you know it’s got nothing to do with that, they might, maybe could look and say maybe if you just keep walking forward you might have a chance to be looked at with a graciousness some day and that would be the only thing.”

Briles said he’s open to coaching anywhere but looks forward to getting his team ready to play their first scrimmage in 11 days.

“Mount Vernon ISD and Mount Vernon right by, Sulphur Springs and Mount Pleasant is spot to be, because that’s where we’re at,” he said. “I’m blessed and I feel very fortunate, but honestly y’all this this is a little intimidating and humbling I didn’t really didn’t think there’d be anybody out here today.”

Briles overwhelmed by the media in attendance but said he has never held any grudge against the media.

“I know there’s a lot of support here,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of questions too and I certainly understand. I’ve never, never blamed media at all. Y’all can write whatever you want, that’s that’s your prerogative. and I certainly appreciate that and respect that.”