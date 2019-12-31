As Speculation Swirls, It’s Business as Usual for The Bears

WACO, Texas — As Matt Rhule prepares his Baylor Bears for their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957 his name continues to be thrown out as a potential NFL head coaching candidate.

Rhule addressed the speculation with his team on Sunday letting them know exactly where things stand.

“That always helps,” Senior Sam Tecklenburg said about Rhule clearing up fact from fiction. “It kind of eliminates distractions that could grow. He’s always been like that. He’s a great coach and any time you’re a great coach, other organizations from the NFL are going to want you and he’s always been very straight-forward with us about that stuff.”

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has seen this movie before, as this is the third straight season the NFL has pursued Rhule.

“I don’t even think about it to be honest,” Brewer said. “I’m just focused on what I need to do to play my best game on New Years Day and what I need to do to help us bring a win back. I don’t really have an opinion, on the whole situation just because our focus is completely on Georgia.”

New Jersey native John Lovett thinks his coach should absolutely be sought after, but he wants him to stay put for as long as possible.

“I think everyone should want Coach Rhule as a coach,” he said. “If he does, then congrats to him, he deserves it. But I want him to be my coach as long as he can be. He’s a great coach.”

Rhule will address the media, in New Orleans, on Tuesday morning.