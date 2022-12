WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Former Baylor Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts is headed to the Plains, as Auburn hired him in the same role.

— Ron Roberts (@CoachRonRoberts) December 12, 2022 This comes after Baylor fired Roberts at the beginning of December following three seasons with the Bears.

In 2021, Roberts led one of the best defensive units in the country, as the Baylor led the Big 12 in both rushing defense and turnovers gained.

2022 was a season in which that unit struggled though, especially through the air, as the Bears finished 80th in passing defense.

Baylor has yet to announce who will take over as the program’s new defensive coordinator.