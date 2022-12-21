WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday morning, Baylor’s 2023 recruiting class took a hit as the Bears top-rated commit, Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, made a last second switch to Oregon.

Sco Ducks🦆 pic.twitter.com/paSMec0YeV — Austin Novosad (@Austin2novosad) December 21, 2022 Novosad had been committed to the Bears since December 2021, but briefly reopened his recruiting this summer before recommitting to Baylor on August 1st.

As of signing day, Novosad was rated as a four-star recruit, and the 86th ranked player nationally.

The decommitment now throws some question into what the depth will look like in the Baylor quarterback room, following the departure of backup Kyron Drones as well.

Dave Aranda said in his pre bowl press conference on Tuesday morning that the Bears will now turn their focus to finding a quarterback in the transfer portal in January.