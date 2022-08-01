WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor Football received good news to start the week, as Dripping Spring quarterback Austin Novosad announced that he will stay committed to the Bears.

This comes after Novosad received offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M following his stellar showing at the Elite 11 Camp last month.

Novosad is currently a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, and the eighth ranked quarterback in the class as well. As of now, he is set to come in as the top-ranked recruit for Baylor in 2023.