WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced that freshman setter Averi Carlson was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week.

This past week, Carlson led the Big 12 with 102 assists, while recording her second and third straight double-double. She becomes the first Bear since Yossiana Pressley to record three straight double-doubles.

The most recent Rookie of the Week award is Carlson’s third of the season.

Baylor will next be in action on Wednesday, October 26th when the Bears hit the road to take on Oklahoma at 6:00 pm.