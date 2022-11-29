WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, the Big 12 released its all-conference volleyball awards, which included recognition for five Baylor Bears.

Headlining the recognition is freshman setter Averi Carlson, who is the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, following a season in which she led the conference with 1,140 assists.

Carlson becomes the third Bears to ever earn the honor, and the first since Yossiana Pressley in 2017. She also earned her way onto the All-Big 12 First team as well.

Joining Carlson on the conference’s first team are Kara McGhee, Lauren Harrison and Mallory Talbert.

Meanwhile, another freshman, Allie Sczech, was named to the All-Big 12 Second team as well.