Banged Up Baylor Defense Prepping For TCU’s Reagor

WACO, Texas — Baylor will be without two of their four leading tacklers on defense this Saturday as they ‘tackle’ quite a challenge in TCU’s Jalen Reagor.

“He’s got great speed, but he’s got elite ball skills and you know, it’s not just the ability to catch the football, it’s also the ability to adjust in the areas,” Head Coach Matt Rhule said of Reagor. “He has a 40 inch vertical, you can be running with him he can jump up and catch the ball, I think it’s really his running after the catch, last year he torched us on a middle screen where seven, eight guys had a chance to tackle him and he’s just so elusive and the final thing I’ll say is he’s just tough.”

The Baylor secondary will have their hands full with Reagor no matter who is throwing the football, especially without one of their senior leaders and 4th leading tackler in Chris Miller who is serving a one-game suspension after his third targeting foul last week against West Virginia.

The bad news is he will be out, the good news is this team knows how to play some good defense even without some of their bigger names.

“Yeah it doesn’t really help at all, we love Chris to death and it hurts my heart that he doesn’t get to be out there playing,” Sophomore JT Woods said. “He just plays at a speed that’s so unique to the game of football, you know, like I’ve said before, 2’s have to play like 1’s and me, McVea, Christian, we’ve been stepping up trying to seamlessly make that transition go as clean as possible.”

Baylor will also likely be without defensive lineman Gabe Hall, while defensive lineman Bravion Roy and defensive back Jameson Houston were “Questionable” according to Rhule, at the beginning of the week.