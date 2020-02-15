Battle of The Bigs: Baylor Set to Host WVU

WACO, Texas — No. 1 Baylor Basketball is set to host their first top-25 match-up on Saturday when West Virginia rolls in for their first meeting of the season.

The Bears will have a battle on their hands especially in the front court as West Virginia brings in a pair imposing forwards in Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver who go 6’9″ and 6’10” respectively it’s a match-up that Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie is looking forward to.

“This is my type of game,” Gillespie said. “Since I was first out of playing I’ve always been — some might say over-physical — but I got to play Derek over last year, twice, and he’s improved his game he was physical back then. Oscar [Tshiebwe] came on a visit here and I remember and he was he was a guy that when I saw him he kind of stuck with me just because I saw his size and athleticism, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Baylor and West Virginia tip off at 3:00pm on Saturday.

