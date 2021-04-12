Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling Named No. 2 Seed in 2021 Championship Field

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas — The National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) today announced its 2021 National Championship field and final national rankings with Baylor coming in as the No. 2 seed in the tournament with a rematch against No. 3 Oregon on Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. CT inside the Ferrell Center.



Due to COVID-19, the 2021 NCATA National Championship field has been reduced to four teams, with two national semifinals set for Thursday, April 22, followed by the championship meet on Friday, April 23.



The Bears moved up to the No. 2 seed after earning a 287.430-283.885 victory over Oregon on Saturday in Waco. The Bears’ score of 287.430 on Saturday was the highest in the NCATA this season and helped Baylor avenge its only loss of the season. BU will take a 4-1 record into the national tournament.



No. 1 Azusa Pacific and No. 4 Hawai’i Pacific will open the semifinal round on Thursday at 2 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. Second-seeded and host Baylor will take on Oregon in the second semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m. (CT). The semifinal winners advance to the championship on Friday evening at 7 p.m. (CT). All three meets will be broadcasted on ESPN+.



A limited number of tickets are also available for purchase as each meet will permit a limited number of spectators based on social distancing and public health guidelines.



2021 NCATA National Rankings

April 12, 2021 (Final)

1. Azusa Pacific (3-0)

2. Baylor (4-1)

3. Oregon (2-2)

4. Hawaii Pacific (2-1)

5. Gannon (6-0)

6. Converse (4-2)

7. Fairmont State (7-0)

8. King (6-1)



2021 NCATA National Tournament Schedule

Ferrell Center (Waco, Texas)



Semifinals (Thursday, April 22, 2021)

Meet #1: #1 Azusa Pacific vs. #4 Hawai’i Pacific – 2 p.m. (CT)

Meet #2: #2 Baylor vs. #3 Oregon – 7 p.m. (CT)



Finals (Friday, April 23, 2021)

Meet #3: Semifinal winners – 7 p.m. (CT)

