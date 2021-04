WACO, TX -- Baylor's annual Green and Gold game is tomorrow afternoon, and fans will get a first-hand look at real-time game speed between both sides of the ball.

Dave Aranda is hopeful his players will bring out the best in each other: "I'd like to be able to play together as a team. To have it where it's team, unit, me. And so, I think that when we're competing on both sides, as a team, we're getting better. And think for the offense when we're having success, that whatever position is on that side, being elevated. But then, is also really pushing the defense."