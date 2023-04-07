WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Nicki Collen and company landed two big-time transfer guards to bolster their 2023 roster Friday.

Kentucky Wildcat transfer and former four-star point guard Jada Walker announced her commitment to the Bears to reunite with her former teammate Dre’Una Edwards.

The Bears also added Ohio sophomore transfer Yaya Fielder who announced her commitment to Baylor on social media.

Fielder led the Bobcats in scoring with 22 points per game. Meanwhile, Jada Walker turned in 12.6 points per game while averaging 16.1 points per game. Both should provide some much needed help to the Baylor backcourt next season.