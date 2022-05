FORT COLLINS, CO (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team continues to roll in Fort Collins, as the Bears cruised past South Alabama 18-8 on Tuesday.

Glenn Moore’s team went down early 2-0, but scored 11 unanswered runs over the four innings to put the game away for good.

In the win, Baylor recorded a season high five home runs and 18 total runs.

With the victory, the Bears advance to the tournament’s championship round.