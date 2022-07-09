TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (FOX 44) — Despite a winless run through group play, the Baylor Bears are headed to the GLOBL Jam Gold Medal game with a 93-87 win over Canada.

Baylor got off to a slow start in this one, as the Bears trailed by as many as eight early in the first quarter, but they closed on a 13-4 run to lead by four at the end of the quarter.

Scott Drew’s team then extended the lead out to as many as 17 in the second quarter, before the Canadians stormed back to retake the lead in the fourth quarter.

The final frame would be a back-and-forth one, before Keyonte George took over at the end to secure the victory. The incoming freshman scored a tournament best 37 points, as he scores 30+ points for the second time this week.

Next up for the Bears is a matchup against Brazil in the Gold Medal game. That game will tip off on Sunday, July 10th at 6:00 pm.