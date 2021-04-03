Baylor Advances to National Championship After Beating Houston 78-59

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) shoots over Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) during the second half of a men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WACO, TX — Baylor opened the game making 5-of-6 shot attempts, to lead 13-8 over Houston, with 14:15 left on the clock. The Bears continued to pull away in the first half, finishing on an 18-3 run, to lead 45-20 at the break. Houston’s 20 points in the first half, are the fewest first half points they’ve scored all season, while Baylor’s 45 points, are the most first half points, Houston has allowed all season.

In the second half, the Bears picked up where they left off, leading 55-36 with just over 11 minutes left to play. Baylor finished strong, beating Houston 78-59, punching their ticket to the National Championship. The Bears will play the winner between No. 11 seed UCLA and No. 1 seed Gonzaga.