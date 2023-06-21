WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Former Baylor standouts Dillon Doyle and Christian Morgan are heading to the XFL to continue their professional football careers after signing deals on Wednesday.

Baylor football’s former linebacker and fullback Dillon Doyle signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons. He remains the only player to be named to All-Big 12 on offense and defense in one calendar year.

Christian Morgan, a Houston native, is returning home to play for the Houston Roughnecks. Morgan ranked sixth in Baylor program history with 54 career games played in the green and gold. He tallied seven interceptions and 154 tackles in his Baylor career.