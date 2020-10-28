Baylor and Aranda ‘Feel Good About Charlie’

WACO — Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer passed Bryce Petty on Saturday for second all time in career passing yards at Baylor in the Bears 27-16 loss to Texas.

But the offense in 2020 hasn’t been clicking like we have seen under Charlie in years past. Baylor obviously has a new coaching staff and a new system being implemented with a mostly virtual off season, but this offense is still looking to find it’s footing.

Last year Baylor was 2nd in the conference in points per game averaging over 35 points a game. This year they are 7th in scoring average putting up 28 points per game under Fedora. In addition Brewer is 8th in the conference in pass efficiency rating, after he was 2nd last year. But Aranda said there is no thought to making a change with charlie right now.

“Talking with Charlie after the game, there’s great disappointment,” Aranda said. “He’s such a great competitor and really felt this last week was one of his better weeks. I think a lot of it is us kind of finding ourselves and what we’re comfortable doing offensively, and I think we made great strides from the West Virginia game to this game. We’re really honing in on the things that he likes, and I think there are still other things that we can really detail and spend time on, and I think we’ll continue to see improvement, and we need to.”