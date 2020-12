WACO — Baylor has confirmed that offensive coordinator Larry Fedora is no longer with the program after just one season in Waco.

The Baylor spokesman also confirmed passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Jorge Munoz is also no longer with the program.

The news was first reported by David Smoak of SicEm 365 Radio.

***Breaking News:*** #Baylor football is going through a shakeup among the offensive staff and also strength & conditioning staff. I've learned offensive coordinator Larry Fedora and Baylor have decided to part ways. @SicEm365Radio #Baylor Stay tuned for more details. @BUFootball — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) December 22, 2020

Baylor’s offense was down by nearly 120 yards per game this year while their rushing offense was down over 85 yards per game from 2019.