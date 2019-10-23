Baylor Announces 2020 Football Schedule

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor’s 2020 football schedule, which includes a season-opening trip to NRG Stadium in Houston against Ole Miss as well as a Thursday night return to Lubbock, was announced Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference.

Most notably, Baylor takes on the Rebels in the previously announced 2020 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Sept. 5.

The Bears open the 2020 home schedule with three consecutive games at McLane Stadium against Kansas (Sept. 12) in a rare early Big 12 opener, the first-ever meeting with Incarnate Word (Sept. 19) and a visit from Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26).

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Baylor makes its first visit to Lubbock since 2008 for a rivalry game with Texas Tech in a primetime matchup. BU’s series with the Red Raiders returned to campus sites in 2019 with a 33-30 double-overtime victory by the Bears in Waco following neutral-site meetings from 2009-18.

Other home Big 12 Conference dates include TCU (Oct. 24), Oklahoma State (Nov. 7) and the regular season finale with Kansas State (Nov. 28).

Baylor plays eight of 12 regular-season games in the state of Texas in 2020, including the opener with Ole Miss, back at the site of the 2018 Texas Bowl victory over Vanderbilt. Other road trips include the aforementioned Thursday marquee game at Texas Tech and conference matchups at Oklahoma (Oct. 3), Texas (Oct. 31), Iowa State (Nov. 14) and West Virginia (Nov. 21)

The top two finishers in the Big 12 regular season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2020 for Saturday, December 5. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium through 2021.

All dates are subject to change. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the conference by June 1, 2020. The date for Baylor’s 2020 Homecoming celebration will be designated at a later time.

2020 BAYLOR FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 Ole Miss (NRG Stadium – Houston)

Sept. 12 Kansas*

Sept. 19 Incarnate Word

Sept. 26 Louisiana Tech

Oct. 3 at Oklahoma*

Oct. 10 OPEN

Oct. 15 at Texas Tech*

Oct. 24 TCU*

Oct. 31 at Texas

Nov. 7 Oklahoma State*

Nov. 14 at Iowa State*

Nov. 21 at West Virginia*

Nov. 28 Kansas State*