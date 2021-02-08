Baylor Announces Attendance Plan for Baseball Season

Baylor Athletic Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Due to the precautions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baylor announced on Monday that capacity at Baylor Ballpark is restricted to a total allotment of 1,250 fans (25 percent). This action will ensure compliance with local and state guidelines and aims to provide the safest environment for the student-athletes, coaches, staffs and spectators.

Current season ticket holders and Heart of the Order Members have been given first access to purchasing season tickets for the 2021 season. Following the purchasing period for season ticket holders and HOTO members, season tickets that have not been claimed will be available for purchase by the general public the week of Baylor’s season opener on Feb. 19.

To maximize the fan atmosphere, season tickets will be offered as general admission seats. Available general admission seat blocks will accommodate proper social distancing in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Each game, seats may be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, to include appropriate usage of the bleacher and berm areas. Due to COVID-19 and Big 12 guidelines, limited box seating will be available as general admission seating.

Baylor students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to restrictions, the number of student tickets is expected to be approximately 50 tickets per game.

Those who receive tickets are required to follow CDC guidelines with Baylor Ballpark accommodating proper social distancing.

Every home game will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with television selections coming at a later date.