Baylor Announces Attendance Plan for Soccer

WACO, Texas – Due to the precautions taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baylor announced on Monday that it will not sell season or single-game tickets for the 2020 soccer season at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field in compliance with local and state guidelines to provide the safest environment for the student-athletes, coaches and staffs.

Home and visitor student-athletes will receive a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis. Members of the Legacy Fund will also have the ability to reserve tickets on their own pass list by contacting Justine_Hovden@baylor.edu.

Baylor students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to restrictions, the number of student tickets is expected to be approximately 50 or less.

Capacity at Betty Lou is restricted to a total allotment of 300, following local and state ordinances. Friday mornings, after pass list numbers have been finalized, there will be an announcement regarding the remaining tickets that will be available to the public. Those tickets will be available via email to Emmitt_Flores@baylor.edu. Please submit requests no later than 4 p.m. on game day. An email response will communicate the status of your request in a timely manner.

Those who receive tickets are required to follow CDC guidelines, wearing masks at all times and practicing social distancing. The bleachers at Betty Lou have been taped off to accommodate proper distancing.

Every home match will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Baylor is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign against TCU this Friday at 7 p.m. The Bears will then host four more home games with every one starting at 7 p.m. – Oklahoma State (Oct. 2), Kansas (Oct. 9), Kansas State (Oct. 23) and Oklahoma (Nov. 6). All dates and times are subject to change.



