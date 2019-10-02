Baylor Announces Contract Extension for A.D. Mack Rhoades

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has extended its contract with Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV, President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., announced Wednesday.

The announcement follows the contract extension late Sunday of head football coach Matt Rhule through the 2027 season.

Rhoades has led Baylor’s department of intercollegiate athletics since August 2016 under a six-year contract. His new 10-year contract will run through July 31, 2029, with two automatic, one-year extensions as mutually agreed.

“As I’ve stated on many occasions, Amy and I feel called to be at Baylor University. I am blessed to work with an incredible leader in President Livingstone and alongside the most talented and committed coaches, staff and student-athletes in the country,” Rhoades said. “There is tremendous alignment in our University leadership from the Board of Regents, the President and President’s Council, to our athletics staff and coaches in support of our institutional goal of Preparing Champions for Life. I appreciate the confidence reflected in me from the Board of Regents and Dr. Livingstone. Great things are happening at Baylor, and we have an incredibly bright future ahead.”

Rhoades’ contract includes various performance incentives in addition to base salary. As a private institution, Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms.

“We appreciate the extensive effort Mack has undergone in building our Athletics Department in alignment with Baylor’s Christian mission in such a short period of time,” Livingstone said. “We want our student-athletes to have a championship-level experience in all aspects of their lives here at Baylor. Mack and his talented team have developed extensive programs to ensure success in academics, athletics, character formation and spiritual growth. We are pleased that Mack has affirmed Baylor as a destination job, and we look forward to continued success in the future.”

A summary of Rhoades’ most recent accomplishments at Baylor is available online.

ABOUT BAYLOR UNIVERSITY Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 17,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.