WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The first quarter of the 2023 Baylor Football schedule now has kick details assigned to it, with that announcement coming from the Big 12 on Wednesday.

For the Bears, the season will start with a night contest at McLane Stadium, with a season opener against Texas State at 6:00 pm on September 2nd with the game set to be broadcasted on ESPN+.

In week two, Baylor will remain home, as the Bears will host Utah on September 9th at 11:00 am on ESPN.

Then in week three, it’ll be an FCS opponent that will travel to Waco for an early morning game, with Baylor set to host LIU on September 16th at 11:00 am on ESPN+.

This trio of contests will be part of a four game homestand to begin the season for Dave Aranda and company, which is the longest stretch of home games to start a season since 2013.