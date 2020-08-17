Baylor Athletics Announces Nine New Cases of COVID-19

WACO, TX - Baylor's defense will have a lot of new faces this season, as they lost more than half of their starters. However, one of their biggest playmakers is returning in junior linebacker Terrel Bernard, who led the team in total tackles last season. After Clay Johnston went down last year, the linebacker group had to step up, and that's exactly what Bernard did, in addition to Jordan Williams, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Now that Bernard is the veteran leader, he's adjusting to the new linebacker group, and with time, he thinks they'll be able to step it up, helping fill the shoes of Johnston and Williams.

"It's been really fun just being able to play with some new guys," Terrel Bernard said. "They're not new, just new to being in the rotation, you know what I'm saying, so being able to communicate with them and learn how they learn, and learn how they need to be communicated with, is probably the toughest thing, because you get, like me Clay, J-will and Blake, you get so comfortable with those guys, like I could look at J-Will and we would know we were on the same page, and that just comes with time."