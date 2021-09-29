Baylor Anticipates Tough OSU Defense on Saturday

WACO, TX — The No. 21 Baylor Bears face the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, who have played very well on defense this season. Dave Aranda is very familiar with the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and knows the Bears’ offense will be challenged.

“You know, their defensive coordinator I’ve met with quite a bit and have a lot of respect for him,” Dave Aranda said. “I like the way he breaks things down and he thinks about stuff and is a deep thinker when it comes to football and all of it.”