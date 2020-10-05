Baylor Athletics Announces 10 New Cases of COVID-19

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests on Mondays.

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of October 5, 2020

  • Total Active cases = 10
    • Asymptomatic cases = 4
    • Symptomatic cases = 6
  • New cases since last week (9/28) = 10*
  • Total number of cases being monitored = 18**
  • Total Positive cases = 103 (since June 1)

* – New cases are from multiple sports.

** – This number includes primary contacts.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.

