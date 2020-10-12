Baylor Athletics Announces 29 New Cases of COVID-19

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – No. 2 Baylor volleyball (4-1) held off a late surge by Oklahoma (0-3) to keep its 21-match winning streak at the Ferrell Center alive, defeating the Sooners 25-16, 25-13, 17-25, 22-25, 15-13.

Senior Yossiana Pressley led the Bears with 22 kills, including the 1,500th of her career as she moved into fifth place on Baylor’s all-time leaderboard. Redshirt-junior Callie Williams added 49 assists and junior Shanel Bramschreiber totaled 19 digs in the effort.

BU started out hot, running out to a 10-2 lead behind kills from sophomore Kara McGhee and Pressley. The Bears took advantage of some OU miscues, as the Sooners hit just .038 in the first set as opposed to Baylor’s .333. McGhee put down the last four BU kills in the set, part of her 6-for-8 start.

In set two, Pressley put the Bears ahead 7-2 following another pair of McGhee kills. Redshirt-junior Marieke van der Mark, sophomore KJ Johnson, and graduate transfer Laché Harper all got in on the action, picking up kills in the set as the Bears cruised to a 25-13 victory.

OU would rebound, leading the third from wire-to-wire and holding the Bears to just an .088 attack percentage. Baylor began the fourth set with three-consecutive double blocks before the Sooners rallied to knot things up at 4-4. The two sides traded points throughout the remainder of the set and Guewe Diouf’s kill eventually clinched it for OU, sending the match to five.

In the fifth, Williams spread the ball around as five Bears recorded kills. Junior Bri Coleman gave BU a spark off the bench, tallying a kill to pull within a point. Pressley lifted the Bears to a 9-8 lead, evened the score at 12-12, and sealed the win at 15-13 with kills.

HIGHLIGHTS• With the victory, Baylor’s home win streak increases to 21 matches, dating back to Nov. 16, 2018.