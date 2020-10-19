Baylor Athletics Announces Seven new Cases of COVID-19

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests on Mondays.
Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update
As of October 19, 2020
- Total Active cases = 15
- Asymptomatic cases = 0
- Symptomatic cases = 15
- New cases since last week (10/12) = 7*
- Total number of cases being monitored = 25**
- Total Positive cases = 139 (since June 1)
* – New cases are from multiple sports.
** – This number includes primary contacts.
Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”