Baylor Athletics Announces Six New COVID-19 Cases

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of September 14, 2020

Total Active cases = 6 Asymptomatic cases = 2 Symptomatic cases = 4



New cases since last week (9/7) = 6*

Total number of cases being monitored = 23**

Total Positive cases = 88 (since June 1)

* – New cases are from multiple sports.

** – This number includes primary contacts.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.