Baylor Athletics Announces Six New COVID-19 Cases

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.
Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update
As of September 14, 2020
- Total Active cases = 6
- Asymptomatic cases = 2
- Symptomatic cases = 4
- New cases since last week (9/7) = 6*
- Total number of cases being monitored = 23**
- Total Positive cases = 88 (since June 1)
* – New cases are from multiple sports.
** – This number includes primary contacts.
Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”
For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.