Baylor Athletics Announces Six New COVID-19 Cases

Baylor
Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests. 

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of September 14, 2020

  • Total Active cases = 6
    • Asymptomatic cases = 2
    • Symptomatic cases = 4
  • New cases since last week (9/7) = 6*
  • Total number of cases being monitored = 23**
  • Total Positive cases = 88 (since June 1)

* – New cases are from multiple sports.

** – This number includes primary contacts.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

