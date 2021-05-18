Baylor Athletics Opening Outdoor Venues to 100 percent Capacity

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades announced today the return to full capacity at McLane Stadium and other outdoor venues effective immediately. Following an announcement by the University last week loosening restrictions on outdoor gatherings and activities on campus for the summer, Baylor Athletics is opening venues back up to 100 percent capacity.

The Health Management Team – comprised of numerous representatives throughout Baylor University – supported the move based on a variety of factors, including increasing vaccination numbers, overall availability of vaccines and decreasing COVID-19 cases across the State of Texas in recent weeks. The Health Management team is actively monitoring our community and reviewing ongoing policies, including those for indoor events. Adjustments and updates will be shared prior to hosting home events this fall, based on local conditions and CDC recommendations.

The decision for full capacity will immediately impact Baylor baseball, which hosts Oklahoma this week for the final home series of the spring season. As fall competition begins, the updated policy extends to football (McLane Stadium), soccer (Betty Lou Mays Field), equestrian (Willis Equestrian Center), cross country, softball (Getterman Stadium), and tennis (Hurd Tennis Center).

“We are encouraged by recent positive reports and trends relating to the COVID-19 virus and are grateful to the sacrifices of the Baylor Family over the past year,” Rhoades said. “The accommodations made by fans, coaches, staff and student-athletes allowed us to make it through an unconventional season of intercollegiate competition with health and safety as a top priority. We know there is great enthusiasm from Baylor fans and the Waco community to return to sporting events, and we look forward to doing so in a responsible manner.”

In accordance with the University face covering policy for outdoor spaces, mask wearing is optional for fans attending Baylor sporting events. To continue promoting healthy habits, hand sanitizing stations will be prominently placed throughout venues. Additional cleaning and sanitation measures will continue throughout the fall, and adjustments such as digital ticketing and cashless concessions will be maintained to help ensure the health and safety of fans.

FOOTBALL UPDATES

Tickets: With football season ticket renewals from this spring complete at 96 percent, this announcement opens up additional ticket inventory and seating opportunities for fans. New season tickets are now on sale and offer the best value for all seven home games this fall. Mini-plans and single-game tickets will launch in July, following the seat selection and relocation process for current season ticket holders.

Tailgating/Sailgating: In addition to full capacity at McLane Stadium, the 2021 season will see the return of fan activities such as tailgating and “sailgating.” Tailgate Guys is back as Baylor’s official tailgating partner, offering premium, turnkey tailgating experiences for fans. More than 150 tailgate packages have been renewed for the 2021 football season, and additional season and single-game tailgating packages are now available for purchase. More information about tailgating can be found by visiting tailgateguys.com/baylor-university or calling (254) 870-0950. Sailgating renewal statements will be distributed by the Baylor Bear Foundation to current slip owners in June.

BAYLOR BASEBALL

As Baylor Athletics transitions to full capacity, one spring home event remains. Baylor baseball will host Oklahoma for the final home series of the season Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22. Athletics event and ticketing staff will be prepared to host fans up to 100 percent. Face coverings are still strongly recommended. Tickets for the series are available at the gate, or online now.

For additional ticket-related questions, please contact the Baylor Ticket Office at (254) 710-1000.