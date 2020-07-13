Baylor Athletics Reports 11 New Cases of COVID-19

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of July 13, 2020

Positive cases = 37

Active cases = 16

Symptomatic cases = 6

Asymptomatic cases = 10

New cases since last week (7/6) = 11*

Total number of cases being monitored = 13*

* – New cases are from multiple sports and not all are currently in Waco.

** – This number includes primary contacts.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.