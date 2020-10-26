Baylor Athletics Reports No New Cases of COVID-19

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests on Mondays.

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of October 26, 2020

Total Active cases = 1 Asymptomatic cases = 0 Symptomatic cases = 1



New cases since last week (10/19) = 0*

Total number of cases being monitored = 3**

Total Positive cases = 139 (since June 1)

* – all sports

** – this number includes primary contacts

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.