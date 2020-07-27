Baylor Athletics Reports One New Case of COVID-19

Baylor
Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Athletic Press Release:

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests. 

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of July 27, 2020

  • Positive cases = 42 (since June 1)
  • Active cases = 1
  • Symptomatic cases = 1
  • Asymptomatic cases = 0
  • New cases since last week (7/20) = 1*
  • Total number of cases being monitored = 2**

* – New cases are from multiple sports and not all are currently in Waco.

** – This number includes primary contacts.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ALZ Walk 2

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44