Baylor Athletics Reports One New Case of COVID-19

Baylor Athletic Press Release:

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of July 27, 2020

Positive cases = 42 (since June 1)

Active cases = 1

Symptomatic cases = 1

Asymptomatic cases = 0

New cases since last week (7/20) = 1*

Total number of cases being monitored = 2**

* – New cases are from multiple sports and not all are currently in Waco.

** – This number includes primary contacts.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”