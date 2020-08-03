Baylor Athletics Reports Three New Cases of COVID-19

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.
Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update
As of August 3, 2020
- Positive cases = 45 (since June 1)
- Active cases = 3
- Symptomatic cases = 2
- Asymptomatic cases = 1
- New cases since last week (7/27) = 3*
- Total number of cases being monitored = 7**
* – New cases are from multiple sports and not all are currently in Waco.
** – This number includes primary contacts.
Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”
