WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor Athletics is set to take a step forward in helping its student athletes utilize NIL, as it will partner with Opendorse to launch an NIL Marketplace.

The marketplace will allow organizations and individuals to pick a student athlete that they would like to partner with, set up a partnership and even make payments all in one place.

“The NIL Marketplace is a significant step in our approach to NIL as it provides an equitable platform from which all Baylor student-athletes can engage,” said Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades. “In addition, the marketplace will simplify NIL transactions for our student-athletes and those seeking to connect with them.”

Baylor’s NIL Marketplace is set to launch on Wednesday, August 3rd.

