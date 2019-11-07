Baylor Back Court Presents Challenges for Opposing Teams

WACO, Texas — The Baylor back court accounted for 67% of the bears coring in their season-opening win over UCA on Tuesday.

Jared Butler led the way with 30 points but MaCio Teague and Devnote Bandoo poured in 18 and 15 respectively. With guards that can contribute like that it gives head coach Scott drew a lot of options and a lot of decisions to make.

“Where the coaches challenge will always be is who we have in at the end of the game,” Drew said. “Who’s getting that shot and a lot depends on how the game is going so as long as they’re, locked in and keep believing in each other and putting each other first it’ll be tremendous because you can put any one of the four in and they’re not always going to have an on-night shooting but the assists, the defense and the rebounding hopefully is consistent.”

Butler a sophomore knows the depth of this team gives everybody confidence that there will be no drop off when someone checks out of a game.

“It’s fun going into the game when you know it’s not going to be a let off,” he said.