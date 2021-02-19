Baylor Back to Work After Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc on Central Texas

WACO — The Baylor Lady Bears are back on the practice floor after thawing out like the rest of us this week, ahead of their first game in a week on Sunday against Oklahoma.

Yesterday was the first time all week the ladies were able to get on the practice floor. Head Coach Kim Mulkey said she was playing chicken with the rolling blackouts just trying to stay warm between power hits before eventually going to spend some time at her daughter Makenzie Fuller’s house.

“I wasjJust cold and didn’t do anything basketball-wise,” she said. “When there’s no power you can’t turn the TV or the computer doesn’t turn on so I would read some stories on my phone, text people and really stay under the covers.”

The lay-off was especially tough for junior NaLyssa Smith who is a self-described ‘gym rat’.

“Any time i’m free I go into the gym and all I could do was sit at home,” she said. “I would go outside sometimes. I would talk to my family, so I was on the phone with them most of the time, that was really it. I would watch the games so I’d be watching a lot of film.”

It was announced on Friday that Baylor’s game they missed against West Virginia will be made up on Monday March the 8th with a 7:00pm tip at the Ferrell Center.