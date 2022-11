WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday morning, Baylor redshirt freshman quarterback Kyron Drones announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal.

This past season, Drones served as the backup to Blake Shapen, while appearing in five games, throwing for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also rushing for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

Drones has three years of eligibility left, and did leave open the possibility that he could choose to return to Baylor as well.