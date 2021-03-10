Baylor Baseball Adds Home Series with Xavier

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball announced that it will host Xavier for three-games this weekend at Baylor Ballpark, beginning on Friday, March 12. BU was previously scheduled to travel to Baton Rouge, La., for a Saturday doubleheader against UTSA and No. 15 LSU.

The Bears (7-4) will play the Musketeers (3-4) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and then again on Saturday at 3 p.m., with the series finale coming on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Fans with tickets from the canceled series against Jacksonville State earlier this season can use those as valid tickets for the Xavier series. All mobile tickets from that series will automatically update with the correct information.

To stay up to date throughout the season on all things Baylor baseball, follow the team on Facebook (Baylor Baseball), Twitter (@BaylorBaseball) and Instagram (@BaylorBaseball).