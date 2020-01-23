Baylor Baseball Alum David Murphy Excited For the Direction of The Program

WACO, Texas — Baylor baseball will open their season three weeks from Friday when they host former Big 12 rival, Nebraska.

The Bears will be looking for their 4th-straight NCAA Regional berth. While the cast of characters looks a little different without Shea Langeliers and Davis Wendzel, among others. There is still plenty of talent on this roster.

The Bears look to be formidable in the Big 12 once again, and on his trip through Waco last week former Ranger, and Baylor Baseball alum David Murphy said he is excited to see what Steve Rodriguez is doing with the program.

“He’s done such a good job in recruiting and bringing this program back to, to what it should be,” Murphy said. “The times that I have spent with him I’m truly impressed with him. I had a chance to come out to the alumni game a few months ago and look like there were some, some pretty good talent on the field I know Loftin is one guy played for Team USA, this past summer but it should be an exciting year, and once again in a competitive conference.”