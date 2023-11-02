WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Baseball has released its complete 2024 schedule, as announced by second-year head coach Mitch Thompson.

According to Baylor Athletics, the Bears will play 33 of their 55 regular-season games in Waco at Baylor Ballpark – including conference series against Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU and UCF. Baylor will play a combined 28 games against 11 NCAA Tournament teams and face off against seven conference champions from a year ago. 17 30-game winners headline Baylor’s 2024 campaign, including nine squads that won 40 or more games last season.

53 percent of the Bears’ 2024 schedule will feature opponents who finished the 2023 season with a top-75 RPI, including seven non-conference foes in Oregon, Tennessee, Indiana, Oral Roberts, Dallas Baptist, Sam Houston and UTSA.

Baylor is coming off a 20-35 season in which it finished ninth in the Big 12. The Bears are in search of their 22nd all-time trip to the postseason, and first since 2019.

Baylor opens the year as part of a loaded field at the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington on February 16-18. The Bears join fellow Big 12 representatives Oklahoma and Texas Tech in taking on Nebraska, Oregon and Tennessee to kick off the 2024 campaign.

Baylor’s home opener is on February 20 against Lamar, beginning a season-long nine-game homestand that includes weekend series against Indiana (Feb. 23-25) and Oral Roberts (March 1-3), as well as midweek tilts versus Abilene Christian (Feb. 28) and DBU (March 5).

The Bears hit the road to face Big 12 newcomer Houston in their first conference series March 8-10, then return home to host Stephen F. Austin on March 12 before Texas Tech comes to Waco for a three-game set March 15-17.

On March 19, Baylor faces Sam Houston in Huntsville ahead of a weekend series at Texas on March 22-24. An eight-game homestand follows, as BU welcomes UTSA (March 26), Cincinnati (March 28-30), HCU (April 2) and Incarnate Word (April 5-7) to Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears head north to complete a home-and-home series with DBU in Dallas on April 9, then go west to Provo, Utah, for the first time in program history to face BYU on April 11-13. Baylor then rounds out its longest road stretch of the season at UT Arlington on April 16.

Back in Waco, Baylor hosts Kansas for a three-game series April 19-21 and squares off against Sam Houston for the second time in 2024 on April 23. A road trip out east is up next, as the Bears head to West Virginia for a weekend set on April 26-28.

A week full of in-state matchups follows, as UT Arlington travels down I-35 for an April 30 midweek contest. Then, Baylor hosts rival TCU on May 3-5 and Tarleton rounds out the Lone Star State fun on May 7.

A pair of Big 12 series at Oklahoma (May 10-12) and home versus UCF (May 16-18) sandwich a fourth meeting with TCU, a road non-conference contest on May 14, to complete the regular-season slate.

The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is scheduled for May 21-25 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, with the top 10 teams in the league standings advancing to the conference tournament. NCAA Regionals will begin the first weekend of June, followed by Super Regionals and the 2024 College World Series, set for June 14-24 from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

All series dates and game times are subject to change. Finalized dates and times will be announced by host institutions prior to the start of the season.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can fill out Baylor Baseball’s Ticket Interest Form here. Season ticket renewals and new sales will begin in mid-December, with single-game ticket sales to start near the end of January. Further details will be announced by Baylor’s ticket office at a later date.

For more information on the Heart of the Order, Baylor Baseball’s excellence fund, you can click here.