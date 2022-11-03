WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Baseball released its complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, as announced by first-year head coach Mitch Thompson.

The Bears will play 36 of their 55 regular-season games in Waco at Baylor Ballpark – including conference series against Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia. Baylor will play a combined 21 games against eight NCAA Tournament teams and face off against four conference champions from a year ago. 14 30-game winners headline Baylor’s 2023 campaign – including six squads who won 40 or more games last season.

Notably, 51 percent of the Bears’ 2023 schedule will feature opponents who finished the 2022 season with a top-75 RPI – including five non-conference foes in Central Michigan, UTSA, Dallas Baptist, Mercer and Grand Canyon.

Baylor is coming off a 26-28 season in which it finished eighth in the Big 12. The Bears are in search of their 22nd all-time trip to the postseason and first since 2019.

Baylor opens the year against the defending MAC tournament champion Central Michigan for a three-game series against the Chippewas on Feb. 17-19. A Tuesday night tilt on Feb. 21 against HCU precedes Baylor’s only non-conference road series of the year at Duke on February 24-26.

The Bears then return to Waco to begin a 14-game homestand which spans across three weeks. First, UTSA comes to town on February 28 ahead of Baylor’s four-game set against Youngstown State on March 3-5, which includes a Saturday doubleheader against the Penguins.

On March 7, Baylor takes on DBU before playing host to Mercer, a 40-game winner in 2022, on March 10-12. A midweek contest against Rice on March 14 marks Baylor’s final tune-up before conference play, as K-State comes to Waco on March 17-19 to begin Big 12 action. A March 21 matchup against Sam Houston concludes the homestand.

The Bears travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face the Cowboys on March 24-26, then come home for a quick Tuesday tilt versus Abilene Christian on March 28. Then, Baylor heads up to Lawrence, Kan., to tangle with the Jayhawks on March 31-April 2.

A midweek bout with Stephen F. Austin on April 4 takes place ahead of a premier weekend series with 2022 national runner-up Oklahoma on April 6-8. Baylor heads north to see DBU on April 11 before returning home to tangle with Texas on April 14-16.

A four-game road swing, the Bears’ longest consecutive stretch away from home, occurs when Baylor goes to Sam Houston on April 18, then heads to Texas Tech on April 21-23. Tarleton awaits when Baylor comes back to Waco on April 25, ahead of a series with West Virginia on April 28-30.

To begin the month of May, Baylor travels to Abilene to see the Wildcats for the second time on May 2. Baylor follows that with a May 3 game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi back in Waco.

After a weekend break for final exams, reigning WAC champion Grand Canyon comes to town on May 9 ahead of Baylor’s May 10 contest against Lamar. Then, the Bears round out their Big 12 slate at conference-champion TCU on May 12-14 before making a return trip to Tarleton on May 16.

Baylor closes out its 2023 regular-season schedule by hosting Cal State Bakersfield on May 18-20.

The 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is scheduled for May 24-28 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. NCAA Regionals will begin the first weekend of June, followed by Super Regionals, with the 2023 College World Series set for June 16-26 in Omaha, Nebraska, at Charles Schwab Field.

All series dates and times are subject to change. Finalized dates and times will be announced by host institutions prior to the start of the season.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can fill out Baylor’s Season Ticket Interest Form here. Season ticket renewals and new sales will begin on December 1.

For more information on the Heart of the Order, Baylor Baseball’s excellence fund, click here. Or to make a donation, you can click here.