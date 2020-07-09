Baylor Baseball Bears Have Ballpark Reunion in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK — The Round Rock Hairy Men now boast five Baylor players on their roster adding Chandler Freeman to the four Bears already on the roster.

Only two were on the field for Round Rock’s home opener on Tuesday night playing their role’s in 19-3 drubbing of Victoria as a part of the expanded Texas Collegiate League.

One of Victoria’s three runs was scored by Tre Richardson who beat out a sharply hit ground ball to his Baylor teammates Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, to open the game.

“It’s definitely a different experience,” Cardoza-Oquendo said about facing a teammate. “You get close to these guys at Baylor, sharing the same locker room trying to win the same games and then you come out to a game like this and you’re competing against them so it’s fun. “There’s a little competitive rivalry between each other but it was a good time.”

Cardoza-Oquendo is actually living with a host family in Round Rock which happens to be another one of his teammates in Waco and Round Rock, Jared McKenzie.

“Esteban’s actually living with me,” McKenzie said. “We’re hosting them as our host family so being around him all the time is great. and then tonight we actually played against Tre [Richardson] so it’s fun able to see the guys.”

The Generals and Hairy Men will wrap up their three game set on Thursday evening at 7:05 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.