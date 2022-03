ABILENE, TX — The Baylor Baseball just keeps on winning, this time the Bears went on the road and beat Abilene Christian 6-4.

The Bears led 2-0 after just half an inning, and never trailed the rest of the way, as they now have won seven of their last nine games.

Next up for Baylor is a the first game of a home weekend series against Columbia on March 11th at 3:00 pm.