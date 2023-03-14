WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team is now 2-0 against in-state opponent over the past two weeks, as the Bears beat Rice 6-0 on Tuesday night.

BEARS WIN! 🔥



Five Baylor pitchers combine for the two-hit shutout. Branch, Brzozowski, Simmons and Posey all record multi-hit games!#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/z3eZSuzAuC — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 15, 2023

Baylor wasted no time getting out to a quick start offensively, as the Bears scored five runs in the first two innings.

From there, it was all about the Baylor pitching staff, as five different pitchers combined to throw a complete game two-hit shutout. It was all started on the mound by Will Rigney, who was stellar in his first start back from injury, as he retired all six batters he faced, including two by strikeout.

With the win, the Bears improve to 6-11 on the season. Next up is game one of a weekend series against Kansas State to start Big 12 play. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, March 17th at 6:30 pm.