STEPHENVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team wrapped up its slate of 2023 midweek contests on Tuesday with a win over Tarleton.

BEARS WIN! 🙌



Slim spins a gem 🕸️💎 and G-Brow delivers the big blow in the form of a three-run HR 💣#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/x3128cV2PK — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 17, 2023

The Bears got off to a quick start in the contest, as they scored four first inning runs, thanks in part to a three-run home run from Gavin Brzozowski to put them up for good.

From there, the Baylor pitching staff put on a show, led by starter Jared Matheson, who threw seven scoreless innings while striking out five batters as well.

The Bears will now wrap up their 2023 season with a three game series against CSU Bakersfield. Game one of that series is set to start on Thursday, May 18th at Baylor Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm.