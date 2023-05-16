STEPHENVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team wrapped up its slate of 2023 midweek contests on Tuesday with a win over Tarleton.
The Bears got off to a quick start in the contest, as they scored four first inning runs, thanks in part to a three-run home run from Gavin Brzozowski to put them up for good.
From there, the Baylor pitching staff put on a show, led by starter Jared Matheson, who threw seven scoreless innings while striking out five batters as well.
The Bears will now wrap up their 2023 season with a three game series against CSU Bakersfield. Game one of that series is set to start on Thursday, May 18th at Baylor Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm.