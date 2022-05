WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team beat Tarleton 8-2 on Tuesday, as the Bears look to build some late season momentum.

The story of the game was a stellar pitching performance, as Cam Caley, Grant Golomb and Cole Stasio combined to give up just four hits in nine innings, while striking out 11.

The Bears will get this weekend off, before the start of a road series in Manhattan against Kansas State. Game one is of that series is set for Friday, May 13th at 6:00 pm.