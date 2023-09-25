WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears entered year two of the Mitch Thompson era with fall practice beginning on Monday.

"I'm excited to get back out here… last year it's almost a whole unknown, this year there's a lot more known."

The Bears added plenty of transfers and new additions to the program for a greater run in the 2024 season, including former MCC standouts Will Glatch and Ty Johnson. Former Bosqueville Bulldog John Youens also enters his first year in the green and gold.

Baylor also brought in transfers with Division one experience in Gonzaga transfer Enzo Apodaca and Ryan Martinez from University of San Francisco.